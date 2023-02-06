LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With Mardi Gras season here, it’s time for Lafayette residents to gear up for the other season that comes with it, barricade season.

According to LCG, Public Works will begin placing barricades along the parade route on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. They ask motorists to use alternate routes when possible and allow extra time when traveling to their destinations.

The barricade placement schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. – The start of the parade route, the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe St., then along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion St.

– The start of the parade route, the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe St., then along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion St. Friday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m . – The intersection of Johnston and Vermilion St. along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston St. and N. College Rd. Barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers. Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. – Krewe de Canailles Parade Saturday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. – Krewe des Chiens Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade

. – The intersection of Johnston and Vermilion St. along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston St. and N. College Rd. Barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers.

Crews following the last float will move barricades to the sides of the roads and clean up litter and debris along the entire parade route. Lafayette Police will close all streets on and around the parade route an hour before the parades begin and streets will remain closed until the last parade is over.

Public Works will follow a similar schedule starting on Feb. 16. That schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. – Barricades will be placed from the Downtown area to Johnston St.

– Barricades will be placed from the Downtown area to Johnston St. Friday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m. – Barricades will be placed from Johnston St./N. College Rd. to Cajun Field Gate 1 entrance on Reinhardt Drive. Barricades will stay in place until after all the parades are finished on Mardi Gras Day. Friday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – “Kick Off” Parade Saturday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade (Crews will clean up litter and debris after parade) Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. – King Gabriel’s Parade Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. – The Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m. – The Independent Parade

– Barricades will be placed from Johnston St./N. College Rd. to Cajun Field Gate 1 entrance on Reinhardt Drive. Barricades will stay in place until after all the parades are finished on Mardi Gras Day. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 p.m. – As before, crews will move barricades to the sides of the roads and clean up litter and debris.

– As before, crews will move barricades to the sides of the roads and clean up litter and debris. Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24, 7 a.m. – Crews will remove barricades from the parade route.

Handicap viewing is located in front of Fire Station #5, at the corner of St. Julien St. and Johnston St. The Lafayette Police Department has provided information and safety tips.