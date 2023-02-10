LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY)– Year-round, ARC of Acadiana has collection bins stationed at various locations throughout Acadiana for Mardi Gras beads.
Up until March 3, the community is encouraged to donate any unwanted beads. With these beads, ARC of Acadiana gives jobs to the intellectually-disabled bagging and banding these beads for resale. There are donation and repurchase locations in Lafayette, Eunice, Opelousas, and New Iberia.
Lafayette Location
- 401 Galbert Rd.
Eunice Location
- 2410 W. Laurel Ave.
Opelousas Location
- 710 S. Union St.
Abbeville Locations
- 104 North St. Charles St.
- 2325 Charity Street
New Iberia Locations
- 1845 E. Main St.
- 1504 Center St.