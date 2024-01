ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — With this year’s Mardi Gras falling on Feb. 13, that means those waiting for Mardi Gras season will not have to wait long, with some carnival festivities starting as early as next week.

Here is a list of the parades scheduled in Acadiana for Mardi Gras 2024. If we’ve missed one, please let us know at news@klfy.com: