ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — With an early Mardi Gras this year, those waiting to engage in Mardi Gras festivities will not have to wait long, with some events starting as early as next week.
Here is a list of the parades scheduled in Acadiana for Mardi Gras 2024. If we’ve missed one, please let us know at news@klfy.com:
This will be updated as more events are announced.
Mardi Gras balls
- Jan. 13 — Welsh Mardi Gras Ball, E. South Street, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 27 — Grand Marais Mardi Gras Ball, Mon Ami, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Feb. 10 — Lake Arthur Mardi Gras, 102 Arthur Avenue, time N/A
- Feb. 13 — Southwest Mardi Gras Association Pageant & Ball, Heymann Center, time N/A
Other Mardi Gras events
- Jan. 13 — Grand Marais Soulfood Cookoff, Mon Ami, Jeanerette, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 27 — La Dance de Mardi Gras, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 6-10 p.m.
- Jan. 27 — Welsh Mardi Gras Run, Parade, and Street Dance, Welsh Community Center, $5 entry / 12 and under free, 12 p.m.
- Feb. 4 — Courir de Mardi Gras-Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run, Vermilionville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 9-13, — Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration, various locations throughout Eunice
- Feb. 9-13, — Le Festival de Marid Gras a Lafayette, Cajun Field
- Feb. 11 — Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras, Eunice Recreation Complex, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 11 — Newcomers Annual Mardi Gras Celebration, St. Martinville, Price TBA, 2-10 p.m.
- Feb. 12 — Lundi Gras Boucherie, Lakeview Park & Beach, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Feb. 13 — Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run, Northwest Community Center Pavilion, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 13 — Mardi Gras show at Miami Moon, Miami Moon
- Feb. 18 — Elton’s Adult Mardi Gras, 4218 Powell Road, 12-5 p.m.
