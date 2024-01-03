ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — With an early Mardi Gras this year, those waiting to engage in Mardi Gras festivities will not have to wait long, with some events starting as early as next week.

Here is a list of the parades scheduled in Acadiana for Mardi Gras 2024. If we’ve missed one, please let us know at news@klfy.com:

This will be updated as more events are announced.

Mardi Gras balls

Other Mardi Gras events

