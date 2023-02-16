(KLFY) — The Carnival season is hitting the home stretch, with Mardi Gras just a few days away.
Here are some ideas for getting into the Carnival spirit this weekend, in anticipation of Fat Tuesday.
Running all weekend long are the Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette at Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors, parades roll through festival grounds.
Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration lets you dance in the street at music concerts and jam sessions at Walnut at 2nd Street in Eunice. There are activities for children and teenagers at the Lil’ Mardi Gras on Sunday. Also on Sunday is an old-time boucherie.
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Dances at 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette, are held Fri.-Sat. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Sun. 7 p.m.-midnight, Mon. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Costume judging will be at 11 p.m. Fri-Sat., and at 10 p.m. Sun-Mon. There is an admission fee.
Here are some more Mardi Gras-related happenings this weekend. A more complete list of Carnival events can be found here.
Friday
- Lafayette Parish Bicentennial “Kick-Off” Parade. Honoring Lafayette’s Bicentennial and Festivals. Pontiac Point to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.
- Krewe of Adonis Parade. Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Church Point Children’s Courir de Mardi Gras. 1036 E. Ebey-Saddle Tramp House, Church Point. Begins 8:30 a.m. Downtown for parade at 12:30 p.m. Awards at 1 p.m.
- Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade. Youngsville. Public Works building to Fountain View. 11 a.m.
- Cypremort Point Boat Parade. Cypremort Point State Park, Hwy. 319. 1 p.m.
- Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade. Baldwin. Begins on Hwy. 182/Main Street at the Sager-Brown facility, turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard Street, ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard Street. 1 p.m.
- Krewe of Dionysius Parade. Berwick, the procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robicheaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School. 2 p.m.
- Krewe of Bonaparte Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade. Hwy. 90 E at College Road, Jeanerette. 2-4 p.m.
- Krewe of Galatea Parade. Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., 9th Street/Hwy. 70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2 p.m.