(KLFY) — The Carnival season is hitting the home stretch, with Mardi Gras just a few days away.

Here are some ideas for getting into the Carnival spirit this weekend, in anticipation of Fat Tuesday.

Running all weekend long are the Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette at Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors, parades roll through festival grounds.

Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration lets you dance in the street at music concerts and jam sessions at Walnut at 2nd Street in Eunice. There are activities for children and teenagers at the Lil’ Mardi Gras on Sunday. Also on Sunday is an old-time boucherie.

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Dances at 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette, are held Fri.-Sat. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Sun. 7 p.m.-midnight, Mon. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Costume judging will be at 11 p.m. Fri-Sat., and at 10 p.m. Sun-Mon. There is an admission fee.

Here are some more Mardi Gras-related happenings this weekend. A more complete list of Carnival events can be found here.

Friday

Lafayette Parish Bicentennial “Kick-Off” Parade . Honoring Lafayette’s Bicentennial and Festivals. Pontiac Point to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.

. Honoring Lafayette’s Bicentennial and Festivals. Pontiac Point to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m. Krewe of Adonis Parade. Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 7 p.m.

Saturday

Sunday