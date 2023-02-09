(KLFY) — Carnival season in Acadiana is heating up this weekend. The first parades are starting to roll, and Mardi Gras celebrations are happening all over the area.
Here are a few ideas to get you started for Mardi Gras fun this weekend. A more complete list of Carnival events can be found here.
Friday
- Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade. Downtown Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run & Parade. Lake Arthur. Run starts at 9 a.m., parade at 2:30 p.m.
- Carencro Mardi Gras Parade. Starts at Carencro High, ends by Carencro Community Center. 10 a.m.
- Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L’anse. 1174 Lafosse Road, Morse. Traditional run down the back roads of Mermentau Cove making several stops including private homes and Istre Cemetery. Day ends with a fais do-do and gumbo. 4 p.m.
- Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.
- Imperial Mardi Gras Ball. Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas. 7 p.m.
Sunday
- Courir de Mardi Gras – Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. 10 a.m.
- Scott Mardi Gras Parade. Scott. Parade route changed due to road construction. 1 p.m.
- Lebeau Mardi Gras Festival, 103 Lebeau Church Road, Lebeau. Parade, chicken run, live Zydeco music.
- Grand Marais Mardi Gras Children’s Dance. Mon Ami, 7304 E. Hwy. 90, Jeanerette, 2-6 p.m., Costume judging at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced and will ride in the parade. Admission fee.