Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
65°
Sign Up
Lafayette
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live ▶️
News
As Seen on KLFY
Local News
Louisiana News
National News
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Hispanic Heritage Month
KLFY Podcasts
Entertainment News
Find the lowest gas prices in Lafayette
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Veterans Voices
Acadiana Boil Advisories and Water Shutdowns
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Cheerleaders’ deaths put spotlight on police chases
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
Live
New disaster warehouse aids in New Iberia recovery
Video
A Sunny and Mild Day
Video
Weather
Current Acadiana Conditions
Live Doppler 10 Radar
Lafayette & Acadiana 7-Day Forecast
Sky10 Camera Network
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Acadiana Kidcasters
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Inside Cajun Nation podcast
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Shows
Reve Coffee — Passe Partout Blend
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply Here
Pay It Forward
Legal Authority
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply for your child to do the weather on KLFY-TV
Mardi Gras in Acadiana
About
KLFY Apps
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet the KLFY News 10 Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Nexstar Media
Work for KLFY News 10
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mardi Gras in Acadiana
When & where for Acadiana parades, balls and boucheries
Top Mardi Gras in Acadiana Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 kicks off in NOLA
First stop on the King Cake Tour 2023: Jak’s Donuts
Trending Stories
Squatters taking over Lafayette neighborhood
Cheerleaders’ deaths put spotlight on police chases
Report of car burglaries leads to chase in La.
Missing NOLA woman’s car found in Breaux Bridge
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing monument
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
Alleged TikTok scammer collecting thousands in Lafayette