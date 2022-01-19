Acadiana Live: Soup Month with Shanisty Ireland

Acadiana Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe with us in celebration of National Soup Month.

Recipe for Julian’s French Onion Soup:

  • 8 shallots, fine diced
  • 2 pounds yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tbsp of butter
  • 32 oz of chicken broth
  • 32 oz of beef broth
  • 1 C Sherry wine
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 4 oz gruyere cheese, shredded
  • 1 Julian’s Baguette, Truffle Butter Country Style

Directions:

  1. In a heavy pot sauté all the onions until very brown in color (slowly to develop flavor and natural sweetness).
  2. Add the beef and chicken broth along with the Sherry.
  3. Deglaze the bottom of the pot (stir and make to get up all the flavor bits from the bottom of the pan).
  4. Bring to a simmer and add the thyme, cover with lid. Simmer for 20-30 minutes for flavors to meld.
  5. Salt and pepper to taste. To serve: Thinly slice Julian’s Recipe baguette on a diagonal, drizzle with olive oil, toast on half sheet pan under broiler.
  6. Once bread is lightly toasted add a slice of cheese onto each piece of bread, place back under broiler for approx. 1 minutes- until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
  7. Place the hot soup into a soup bowl, top with toasted baguette and cheese, serve

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Requested Widget

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar