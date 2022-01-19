Acadiana Live: Soup Month with Shanisty Ireland

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe with us in celebration of National Soup Month.
Recipe for Julian’s French Onion Soup:
- 8 shallots, fine diced
- 2 pounds yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3 tbsp of butter
- 32 oz of chicken broth
- 32 oz of beef broth
- 1 C Sherry wine
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 oz gruyere cheese, shredded
- 1 Julian’s Baguette, Truffle Butter Country Style
Directions:
- In a heavy pot sauté all the onions until very brown in color (slowly to develop flavor and natural sweetness).
- Add the beef and chicken broth along with the Sherry.
- Deglaze the bottom of the pot (stir and make to get up all the flavor bits from the bottom of the pan).
- Bring to a simmer and add the thyme, cover with lid. Simmer for 20-30 minutes for flavors to meld.
- Salt and pepper to taste. To serve: Thinly slice Julian’s Recipe baguette on a diagonal, drizzle with olive oil, toast on half sheet pan under broiler.
- Once bread is lightly toasted add a slice of cheese onto each piece of bread, place back under broiler for approx. 1 minutes- until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
- Place the hot soup into a soup bowl, top with toasted baguette and cheese, serve