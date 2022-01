Chilly to cool weather is back today as skies should turn mostly sunny late with temps climbing into the lower 60s. Warmer weather returns Thursday as highs move into the upper 60s. Our next cold front is on schedule to arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected in Acadiana with a low threat for severe weather on Saturday followed by much colder and breezy weather on Sunday. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

