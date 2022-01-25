Acadiana Live: Liberty Home Improvement South, LLC

Chilly and a bit breezy this morning along with scattered showers in Acadiana. Drier weather returns by the afternoon and should last until Friday. Lows tonight will reach the upper 30s with a light freeze possible north of I-10. Temperatures over the next 5 days are trending slightly below average for the end of January as they mostly stay in the mid to upper 50s each day. Warmer weather looks to return Sunday into early next week. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

