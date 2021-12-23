ACADIANA LIVE: KLFY’s all-new local lifestyle show premieres Jan. 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY TV-10 will be premiering an all-new lifestyle show starting Jan. 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. each weekday — Acadiana Live!

Hosted by News 10’s Lidia Alcala, Acadiana Live will be south Louisiana’s first and only lifestyle show, all about our community and what makes it so special.

Acadiana Live will be featuring organizations across the area that make an impact on the community we all cherish.

Alcala is a Florida native who’s proudly called Louisiana home for the past nine years. She graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School in 2017 and got a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcasting at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. While attending UL, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and served as a SET Leader for one year and Historian for two years.

“I joined the KLFY team in July 2021 as a Lifestyle Co-Host for Meet Your Neighbor,” said Alcala. “I love meeting with local businesses and organizations and learning new things each day. I cannot wait for what’s to come!”