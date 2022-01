Acadiana is starting off cold this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s but warmer weather returns today with highs in the upper 60s as skies will be a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow looks even warmer with highs near 77° under mostly cloudy skies. Our next cold front is set to arrive late Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms into Acadiana along with a low threat for severe weather tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Another drastic drop in temps is expected on Thursday along with breezy conditions. We are watching a threat for freezing rain on Friday morning too. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

