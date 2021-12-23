Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
7-year-old child killed in Sunday West Bank shooting
Video
2022 travel destinations that are cheap and open
What’s happening today: Morning Rush
Video
Pfizer antiviral pill could be risky with other meds
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
About BestReviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2022
Santa Did My Roof 2021
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Lone Star NYE
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Acadiana Live
ACADIANA LIVE: KLFY’s all-new local lifestyle show premieres Jan. 10
Video
Requested Widget
Local News
What’s happening today: Morning Rush
Video
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Lafayette
Afternoon shooting in Lafayette leaves one in hospital
Video
Where people in Lafayette are moving to most
Woman arrested for shooting in Lafayette
Video
Shooting in Lafayette leaves 4 people in the hospital
Video
VIDEO: Fire department rescues Santa from chimney
Video
Lafayette cemetery responds to hit and run
Video
One killed in crash in Rayne
More Local
Trending Stories
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Lafayette
Louisiana High Court signs order holding disciplined judges financially accountable
Family of woman who survived crash break the news to her
Video
7 North Louisiana women arrested on charges of cruelty to the infirmed
Louisiana man arrested on human trafficking charges
These are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana
Over half-million dollars raised for family of three siblings killed in car crash
Sidebar