Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply for your child to do the weather live on KLFY-TV

Regional
Abbeville83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Information not available.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Information not available.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Information not available.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous