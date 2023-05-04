YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Opened in Youngsville in January of this year, ATF Bistro serves one-of-a-kind plate lunches five days a week.

ATF Bistro was also named the winner of Wing Wars of Acadiana in 2022.

This week on Acadiana Eats, ATF Bistro showed that they can win you over with more than just a ten-piece. First, ATF served their Lobster Roll, made with lobster from the Northeast, lemon and chipotle mayo on a sweet roll. Gerald Gruenig paired his Lobster Roll with a serving of Lobster Mac and Cheese.

AFT Bistro also serves a Fried Chicken Sandwich featuring their award-winning wing flavor. A breaded and fried chicken thigh is tossed in ATF heat sauce and placed on a bed of green apple coleslaw.

News 10’s very own Chris Cozart even recommends the Lobster Roll and ATF’s Loaded Fries. Danielle Johnson says the judges made the right call at Wing Wars after getting her hands on an order of wings.

107 Centre Sarcelle Boulevard #709

(337) 573-4619

HOURS