SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig’s highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Festival will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature food vendors, pop-up vendors, live events and fun for kids, too!
Below is a complete list of participating restaurants and what you can expect from them:
- KOK Wings & Things- Bone-in Sum Nasty Wings
- Jak’s Donuts- Cronuts & Specialty seasonal donut
- Cravin Boudin- Shrimp Pasta Rhyan
- Jett’s Crawfish & Catering- Boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes and dip
- Tboy’s Boudin- Traditional Boudin & Smoked Sausage on a stick
- Creole Lunch Box- Shrimp Stew & Smothered Okra
- Kartchner’s Specialty Meats- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Boudin Balls & Fried Ribs
- Prejean’s- Fried Shrimp Plate & Jazz Fest Gumbo
- Cajun Table- Queso Burger Sliders & Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes
- Uncle T’s- Half Landry Poboy
- Dezmeaux’s Boudin- Boudin Stuffed Chicken Wings with Fries
- Moore’s II Soul Food Cafe- Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Fish
- Bourque’s- Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese Bread Burger
- Vautrot’s Mini Mart- Fish Courtbouillon with Fried Fish & Boudin Balls
- Blu Basil Wine & Grill- Kimchi Fries & Soul Haus Meatball
Revisit this post for updates about the Acadiana Eats Festival as they become available. Save room for Oct. 29 in your stomachs!