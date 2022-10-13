SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig’s highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Festival will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature food vendors, pop-up vendors, live events and fun for kids, too!

