MOWATA, La. (KLFY)– Located on Highway 13 between Crowley and Eunice, the Hundley family says they serve the freshest crawfish you’re going to get at Mo’Crawfish. Their farm-to-table crawfish is obviously their specialty.

The Hundleys keep family first in their business, aiming to make every guest feel like a part of their already large family. Their website says: “From our farm to your table. It’s about a whole lot Mo’ than food–it’s about family.” Gerald Gruenig got to experience that first hand.

In this week’s Acadiana Eats, the entire family was at Mo’Crawfish’n’Mowata to greet Gerald and plate some Crawfish Cakes. The Crawfish Cakes are grilled and served in pairs with a side of Mo sauce.

“Little did I know when I took that first bite, I would have to take another one, and another one,” Gerald Gruenig said.

Gerald also got to try a CJ’s Choice. CJ must be a family favorite because this meal served with boiled crawfish, boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and Mo’s sauce is a heavy hitter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

29017 Crowley Eunice Hwy.

(337)-457-8434

HOURS (seasonal)