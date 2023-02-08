LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Kitchens are in a frenzy across the country trying to come up with the dish best served with football. The Big Game is less than a week away, and Gerald Gruenig has several recommendations for the plate that will get your taste buds across the goal line.
On Friday night at 6:30, The Big Game Acadiana Eats Special will air with Gerald Gruenig, Lidia Alcala and George Faust.
Today, a sneak peek shows why Favor Cuisine is a place to be this Sunday. The restaurant emphasizes a traditional Sunday favorite in Acadiana: Barbecue. George Faust and Gerald Gruenig dug into BBQ Ribs, BBQ Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Barbecue Sausage and more.
FAVOR CUISINE
- 501 N University Ave
- (337)-234-0574
- Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday & Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.