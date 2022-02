MAURICE, LA. (KLFY)– With Mardi Gras just around the corner, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig visited Village Deaux for another stop on the 2022 King Cake Tour.

Village Deaux is located at 7992 1/2 Maurice Ave. They are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to noon on the weekends. Their phone number is (337)- 385-1444