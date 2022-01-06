KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– This week on Acadiana Eats KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Suire’s Grocery and Restaurant in Kaplan. This week Gerald samples their Shrimp Stew, and their Turtle Sauce Picquante.

When are they open: 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where can you find them: 13923 LA-35, Kaplan, LA, 70548

How can you contact them: (337)-643-8911

What’s on the menu: Check out below!

Shrimp & Egg Stew

Turtle Sauce Piquante

Don’t forget you can watch Acadiana Eats each and every Thursday only on KLFY News 10.