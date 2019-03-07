Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
List of COVID-19 vaccination events around Acadiana
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
May 4 LDH update: 983 new cases reported, 12 new deaths
Cajundome to host hospitality job fair
Woman missing since November is found alive in Utah canyon
Gallery
Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for possession of drugs, firearms
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Salute the Seniors
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Vermilion Parish Eats
Acadiana Eats – The Original Cajun Claws in Abbeville
Video
Acadiana Eats Live: SHUCKS! in Abbeville
Video
Acadiana Eats: Village Station in Maurice
Video
Acadiana Eats Live: Cormier’s Creole Kitchen
Video
Acadiana Eats: Suire’s Grocery and Restaurant
Video
More Vermilion Parish Eats Headlines
Acadiana Eats Big Game Recipe Contest: Padnah Jalapenos
Video
Acadiana Eats: Cormier’s Creole Kitchen
Video
Acadiana Eats: Dupuy’s Seafood & Steak
Video
A look back at Acadiana Eat’s 2nd year
Video
Acadiana Eats – Midway on the Square Italian Steakhouse
Video
Acadiana Eats – Border Tacos
Video
Acadiana Eats -Shucks in Abbeville
Video
Acadiana Eats – Shuck’s
Video
Acadiana Eats- Black’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Video
Local News
Waitr expands delivery services to Ville Platte
May 4 LDH update: 983 new cases reported, 12 new deaths
Cajundome to host hospitality job fair
Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for possession of drugs, firearms
14-year-old Sunset girl arrested for setting fire in her mobile home closet with house full of relatives
Video
Destination Louisiane: Festival International celebrates 35 years
Acadiana Eats Live- Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge
Video
A Warm and Misty Morning, Severe Threat Coming this Afternoon
Video
Lafayette Police: Male driver has medical emergency, crashes truck into Walmart
Class of 2021: More family members can attend graduation ceremonies in Lafayette School District
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Nonprofit formed by family and volunteers after United Cajun Navy leaves search
Video
14-year-old Sunset girl arrested for setting fire in her mobile home closet with house full of relatives
Video
Teenage passenger from Kinder killed in impaired driving crash
Lafayette Police: Male driver has medical emergency, crashes truck into Walmart
Child tax credit: What you need to know about advance payments
Video
Sidebar