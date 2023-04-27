LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Festival International is making its return to Lafayette tonight for a four day celebration of cultures across the world. The festival will feature international music performances and a variety of vendors, including food.

In today’s Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig highlights two local restaurants never before seen on Acadiana Eats that will also be selling their cuisine at Festival International.

Loading Player…

Originally opened in 1998, Cafe Habana City serves Cuban cuisine the same way every day: delicious. Cafe Habana showed off their Ropa Vieja. They say it got its name because it can be served for lunch or dinner. The seasoned and shredded beef cooked down with bell pepper and onion is a recipe directly from Cuba.

Patacon Latin Cuisine, brings authentic Venezuelan cuisine to Bertrand Drive. Patacon opened in 2015 and business has been booming ever since. For today’s Acadiana Eats, Patacon prepared their Brisket Arepa. It starts with a grilled white cornmeal patty. The cornmeal is stuffed with white cheese, brisket, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

“I have no idea what to say about the brisket arepa except come get it,” Gerald Gruenig said.

Versions of each of the dishes will be for sale at Festival International.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

911 Bertrand Dr.

(337) 267-3060

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.