LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Known for their burgers and desserts served year-round, Twin’s Burgers & Sweets is following the sweet-treat status quo in Louisiana right now. Gerald Gruenig made his way to Twin’s this morning as the second stop on the 2023 King Cake Tour.

Baked in-house, the Twin’s Burgers and Sweets King Cakes come in some of the best filling combinations in Acadiana, baked right into the dough. Gerald Gruenig’s personal favorite is the Pecan Cream Cheese. Strawberry Cream Cheese, and Bavarian Cream are other popular fillings on the menu.

If you want to try a Twin’s Burgers & Sweets King Cake, you can visit their Lafayette or Youngsville locations.

LAFAYETTE

2801 Johnston St.

(337)-268-9488

Monday- Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

YOUNGSVILLE