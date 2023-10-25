LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The second annual Acadiana Eats Festival will take place on Saturday, with lots of fun, music and, of course food for the whole family. The event highlights the many local restaurants and other professionals that make Acadiana unique.

If you didn’t make it to last year’s inaugural Festival (or even if you did), here are the answers to a few FAQs for the event.

Where is the Festival?

West Village, 1001 Apollo Road, Scott, LA.

When is it?

The Festival goes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free. Food, drinks and other cool stuff will be available for sale. There will be 20 food vendors, 30 pop-up vendors featuring arts and crafts, desserts and other odds and ends, and two full bars serving beverages. Parking is free, but spots are limited. First come, first served.

Will there be live music?

This is Acadiana, of course there is live music. Enjoy performances from Homegrown Reggae, Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco and Pocket Chocolate.

Is it family friendly?

Yes, all ages are welcome and will find something fun to do. The Pumpkin Patch Tent will feature kids activities, pets are welcome and the venue is handicap accessible.

Is this a rain or shine event?

Yes. And rain is nowhere to be found in the forecast.

We hope to see you there!

