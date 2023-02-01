RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.

Blake Alleman recommends everyone try the number five when they come to Gabe’s. It is a plate stacked with 15 fried shrimp and two pieces of catfish. Their menu doesn’t stop there though. In the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Blake and Erick Alleman showed Gerald Gruenig how Gabe serves their burgers, seafood gumbo, and chicken and sausage gumbos. Each gumbo is served year round.

Other can’t-pass-up meals recommended by the staff include fried porkchops and fried chicken. Blake says Gabe’s has you covered for almost any craving. Their menu is made to please.