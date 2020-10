St. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Repairs to a water leak on the east side of the Bayou Teche in St. Martinville will begin at 6 p.m. Monday evening.

During the repair, water may be temporarily shut off. This will only impact residents on the east side of the bayou. We will provide updates as they become available.

For additional questions, contact St. Martinville City Hall at (337) 394-2230.