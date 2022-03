BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig went to Poche’s Market in Breaux Bridge.

Where are they located: 3015 Main Hwy.

When are they open: Mon.- Sat. 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How can you contact them: 337) 332-2108 or Website

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Crawfish Etouffee plate

Crawfish Fettuccine

Don’t forget! Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.