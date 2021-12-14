Acadiana Eats Live: Crawfishtown USA

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)- Today, Gerald Gruenig was joined live in the kitchen by Chef Johnnie Gale from Crawfishtown USA.

When are they open: Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday- Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where can you find them: 2815 Grand Point Hwy, Henderson, La.

How can you contact them: Call (337)-667-6148, visit their website, or their Facebook.

What are they serving: Crawfish queso loaded tater tots, Ribeye Steak with truffled mash potatoes topped with Spinach Madeline. Both Chef Specials served stating Thursday, Dec. 16. Full menu on website.