Acadiana Eats Live: Crawfishtown USA

St. Martin Parish Eats

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)- Today, Gerald Gruenig was joined live in the kitchen by Chef Johnnie Gale from Crawfishtown USA.

When are they open: Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday- Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where can you find them: 2815 Grand Point Hwy, Henderson, La.

How can you contact them: Call (337)-667-6148, visit their website, or their Facebook.

What are they serving: Crawfish queso loaded tater tots, Ribeye Steak with truffled mash potatoes topped with Spinach Madeline. Both Chef Specials served stating Thursday, Dec. 16. Full menu on website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Martin Parish Eats

More St. Martin Parish Eats

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar