St. Landry Parish School Board rolls out 2020-21 Strong Start plan

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Administrators from the St. Landry Parish School Board rolled out their 2020-21 Strong Start plan, giving an overview of what the upcoming school year will look like due to COVID-19.

The state of education in the parish will depend on the reopening phase of the state. As of now, Louisiana is in Phase Two with school scheduled to begin Aug. 12. The plans for each of the three phases are as follows:

Phase One

If the number of COVID-19 cases should spike and if the state should revert to Phase One, almost all students would go to a virtual learning model.

“With very few exceptions, all students will receive educational opportunities via virtual learning,” states the district’s plan. “A device will be provided if needed.”

Phase Two

Under Louisiana’s Phase Two plans, students will have a hybrid approach to learning.

Headstart – Grade 4: These students will attend school on campus, practicing safety and social distancing protocols to the maximum extent possible.

Grade 5 – Grade 12: These students will follow a hybrid schedule. Two days a week will be spent on campus and three days will be spent in virtual learning. Students will be broken into two “corhorts.” Cohort A will report to campus on Monday and Tuesday. Cohort B will report to campus on Thursday and Friday. No one reports to campus on Wednesdays. Those who are not on campus will engage in semi-independent lessons virtually.

Phase Three

Based on capacity, students will return to traditional, on-campus learning with some students keeping a hybrid schedule where capacity does not allow.

To see the district’s full plan, download and read the document below: