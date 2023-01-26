OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please.

Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Rd. into their new home.

In this week’s Acadiana Eats, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine came with some heat in their two dishes. Both now highly recommended by Gerald Gruenig.

Gerald knows Acadiana loves sweet and spicy shrimp dish, Lee’s comes in towards the top of the list with their Firecracker Shrimp. The same can be said of their Dirty Bird Chicken Sandwich, which Gerald called one of his favorite chicken sandwiches in Southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before on Acadiana Eats,” he said.