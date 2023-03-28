LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Featured on Acadiana Eats once before, Chef Logan Alfred brought the Southern Kreole Cravings and Pastries menu to the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this week.

Chef Logan is a classically trained chef who has put together a menu of his own classics. This morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, he put together Shrimp and Crawfish Quesadillas, Loaded Fries with Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee, the Jacked Up Chicken Sandwich, and signature Crack wings with honey and homemade Crack Sauce.

The Crack Wings are highly recommended by Gerald Gruenig and Acadiana’s very own John Weatherall.

Crack sauce isn’t the only original flavor on the Southern Kreole menu. Chef Logan has recently debuted a seasoning blend that he uses on every dish called Mais Ga De’ Don.

Chef Logan says to come to the Sothern Kreole Food Truck in Moncus Park this Friday and he will show you some love!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.