ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Anything Over Rice Cook-off, hosted by Whittington Veterinary Clinic is set to kick off Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to animal aid in the Vermilion area. In addition to the cookoff, attendees can expect family friendly activities such as a petting zoo, magic show, an adult petting zoo and of course great food and drinks.

An auction featuring many great prizes will take place, which will provide much of the funds raised for the charity.

One of the cook teams featured in the event this year is Team One Six, who represent Kalix Broussard, a former member of the Whittington Veterinary Clinic family and animal lover. Kalix tragically passed in a car accident in 2020.

In his honor, Kalix’s father, created the cookoff team which has participated in many charity cookoffs around the Acadiana area raising money in the spirit of Kalix’s.

“In Kalix’s passing I think he taught us all, just how to love. Not just how to love but how to give, like he was giving,” said Mr. Broussard.

With a goal of thirty cook teams, organizers are calling Acadiana to action to come out and participate in this exciting cook off. The event will be located at 1101 W Port Street, Abbeville, La.

For information on how to participate call Whittington Veterinary Clinic at (337) 893-8522.