Celebrating six years of Acadiana Eats

This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig revisits a handful of his favorite restaurants from the last year.

Videographer John Weatherall III and Gerald Gruenig started Acadiana Eats in October of 2015. Since then, Gruenig and Weatherall have visited more than 300 restaurants in the Acadiana area.

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats airs each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.

The French La La Creole Food Truck in Opelousas

Click HERE for more information on the French La La Creole Food Truck in Opelousas.

The Banh Mi from Saigon Noodles in Lafayette

Click HERE for more information on Saigon Noodles in Lafayette.

The Matty Sandwich from Market Eatz in Lafayette

Click HERE for more information on Market Eatz in Lafayette.

The French Toast Platter from Ref’s Southern Cafe in New Iberia

Click HERE for more information on Ref’s Southern Cafe in New Iberia.

The Grits & Grillades from Southern Roux in Lafayette

Unfortunately, Southern Roux on Verot School Road in Lafayette is permanently closed.