LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Chef Reggie Batiste found his way to Passe Partout’s soul through his food in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Aside from his food truck at Downtown Alive, Chef Reggie also caters events regularly.

When you think of soul food, you think of macaroni, greens, yams and the other Southern classics. Chef Reggie brings his own meaning to the well-loved term. Today, he showed Gerald Gruenig how he puts together his Crawfish Quesadilla, Crawfish Spinach Florentine, and Jerk Wings.

Chef Reggie made sure to highlight lent season favorites, but not to discount his popular brisket quesadilla on display in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen. He says no matter what time of year, he can hardly stop these meals from flying out the food truck.

For booking, (337)-739-6476

Email chef_reggie@yahoo.com