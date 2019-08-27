Passe Partout – Acadiana Eats Live – 08/27/19

Acadiana Eats Live on Passe Partout featured the Bus Stop Bistro this morning. The Bus Stop Bistro is located at 3823 North University Avenue in Carencro. The featured items on this weeks segment were their Boucher Burger, their Colonel Sanders chicken sandwich, their Shrimply Louie salad, & their carrot cake. Don't forget you can watch Acadiana Eats Live each and every Tuesday morning on KLFY News 10's Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.