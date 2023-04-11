LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Chef Troy Gil from Cafe Lola was in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning to display the menu offered at two locations in Lafayette. The second location opened in August and has not hesitated to serve the community a consistent menu.

Chef Troy says he is no stranger to the early morning. Beginning at 2 a.m., Cafe Lola starts baking their bread in house. The early morning hours are also dedicated to making the soup of the day. Today in the kitchen, we saw Tuesday’s soup of the day: Chicken Tortilla Soup.

“We’re always hard at work, but we love doing it,” Chef Troy says.

The rest of Cafe Lola’s spread included a Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Cobb Salad with grilled shrimp, and their popular steak wrap. Cafe Lola is known especially for their soup, salads, and sandwiches.

