LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– As we say our goodbyes to Mardi Gras season, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is here to help usher in the Lenten Season with a number of recommendations for meatless Fridays.

The first stop in Opelousas has been open for more than 80 years. Soileau’s Dinner Club offers a Super Seafood Platter, featuring Red Snapper, frog legs, boiled shrimp, fried catfish, and a shrimp and crab meat stuffed pepper. Gerald says the Super Seafood Platter is “super duper,” especially with a side of house made tartar sauce.

Another one of the oldest restaurants in Southwest Louisiana, Poor Boys Riverside Inn in Broussard prides themselves on serving the freshest seafood Acadiana has to offer. The Redfish Extravaganza is a stuffed piece of Redfish topped with mushrooms, crawfish, and crabmeat. The owners took good care of Gerald and promise to also take good care of you.

Breaux’s Mart is a staple right here in Lafayette. The family-owned store showed off their Catfish Coubion and Crawfish Etouffee. The etouffee is known to sell out every Friday on the Northside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1618 North Main Street Opelousas, La.

(337)-942-2985

240 Tubing Road Broussard, La.

(337)-837-4011