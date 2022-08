LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Known for their gumbo, muffulettas, and of course, po’boys, Chris’ adds a little Acadiana flare to typical New Orleans items.

In today’s Acadiana Eats, the crew at Chris’ made a Chris’ special and a shrimp po’boy for News 10’s Gerald Gruenig.

703 Robley Dr.

(337)-981-1818

1930 W. Pinhook Rd.

(337)-234-6333

W. PINHOOK RD. HOURS

Monday-Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ROBLEY DR. HOURS

Monday-Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.