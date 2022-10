LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — As the countdown continues, Acadiana Eats features five more restaurants on the Acadiana Eats Festival lineup. Today’s feature includes Prejean’s, Blu Basil, Moore’s II Soul Food Cafe, Tboy’s Boudin, and Vautrot’s Minimart.

The Acadiana Eats Festival will take place at West Village Development in Scott on Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.