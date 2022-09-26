LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gerald Gruenig has just added another feather to his cap.

The KLFY News 10 Acadiana EATS host and local musician has been named Best of Acadiana TV Personality of the year for 2022, capping a year of unprecedented success for our very own on-air personality.

Gerald has come a long way from being a local news and sport journalist to becoming a recognized public personality, thanks to his appearance at over 300 local restaurants in Lafayette, Iberia, and St. Martin Parishes looking for the best local cooking and is often credited with driving new business to restaurants after he makes an appearance.

He does it all with the help of his best friend and KLFY videographer John Weatherall.

Gerald graduated from Nicholls State University in the Spring of 2013 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

While at studying at “Harvard on the Bayou”, he was a team captain and four-year starter at center along the offensive line for the Nicholls State University football team.

He was born and raised in New Orleans where his family owns a Po Boy restaurant in Harahan named “Koz’s”.

The first “Koz’s” restaurant opened up in November of 2005 after the Gruenig family lost their home and original restaurant “The Po Boy Bakery” to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Gerald lives in Lafayette with his beautiful wife Ariel, daughters Adeline and Charlotte and their two dogs.

If you need to contact Gerald, feel free to email him at ggruenig@KLFY.com.

You can also follow Gerald on Twitter @geraldgruenig on Instagram @GeraldGruenigTV and on TikTok @GeraldGruenig

CONGRATULATIONS GERALD! WE LOVE YOU