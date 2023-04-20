NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Back in New Iberia after too long, Gerald Gruenig took Acadiana Eats to Legnon’s Boucherie.

Legnon’s has been serving the New Iberia Community for decades, making their own everything. Legnon’s offers stuffed pork chops, stuffed roast, their own smoke sausage, hog head cheese, and more.

On today’s Acadiana Eats, Legnon’s Boucherie served their Pork Boudin and Boudin Balls. The Pork Boudin is made from a decades old recipe, featuring Legnon’s original seasoning blends. Legnon’s is a fan favorite and a Gerald favorite because of its traditional taste.

“Jam packed boudin link, tons of flavor, but it’s easy eating,” he said.

The boudin balls are also made with Legnon’s famous boudin. They are battered and fried all day long before being served individually.

According to Gerald, the bar has been set by Legnon’s Boudin Balls.

410 Jefferson Terrace

(337) 367-3831

HOURS