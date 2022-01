LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadiana Eats is bringing back the King Cake Tour this year. This week, Gerald Gruenig went to Landry’s Donuts and Coffee: home of chantilly king cake.

Landry’s Donuts and Coffee is located at 608 Westgate Rd. They are now accepting orders for King Cakes and ask customers to place their orders as soon as possible.

Phone Number: (337)-504-3910.