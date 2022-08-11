BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sometimes you just need that home-cooked meal that Maw Maw used to make, and if you’re in Maurice or Broussard, Hebert’s Specialty Meats is exactly what you’re looking for.

In today’s Acadiana Eats, we’re talking plate lunches — especially their smothered pork roast plate.

But don’t forget, you can also order all their amazing specialties and have them shipped. Their website even features cooking instructions, just in case you didn’t pay attention to Maw Maw back in the day.

8212 U.S. 167, Maurice, LA 70555

(337) 893-5062

6906 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518

(337) 706-7676

HOURS IN MAURICE

Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sundays 7 a.m. to noon

HOURS IN BROUSSARD

Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.