LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Trey Mikolajczyk, owner of Miko’s Donuts in Broussard, demonstrated his signature pastry for Acadiana Eats Kitchen, the Mikronut.

“It’s a mix between a croissant and a donut,” Mikolajczyk said. “It’s very flaky, layered, full of butter, full of sugar. We fry it and glaze it.”

Mikolajczyk told Gerald Greunig that the pastry has been a hit since it was introduced a couple of years ago.

“It was something that we’ve been fans of,” Mikolajczyk said. “We’ve seen types of these ‘cronuts’ at other places, so we wanted to put our spin on it. This is what we came up with.”

Miko’s Donuts, located at 137 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, will bring their Mikronuts, as well as apple fritters, to the second annual Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott on Oct. 28.