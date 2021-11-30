The Churros Boutique joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Churros Boutique, located in Acadiana Mall brings sweet and savory to a whole new level with a variety of churros with a twist.

The Churros Boutique featured the Tropical Churro, really popular because of the fresh fruit. The dessert includes dulce de leche, for a caramel taste, bananas, kiwis, and strawberries.

In light of the Christmas season, Churros Boutique turned the rainbow churro into a Christmas churro, using red, white, and green sprinkles in place of the rainbow sprinkles.

Finally, “the best one”, the strawberry cheesecake is filled with cream cheese, topped with cream cheese, strawberries, and finished with whipped cream. The cinnamon sugar on the churro can be replaced with powdered sugar. Strawberry cheesecake is the Churro’s Boutique top seller.

The Churros Boutique is located in Acadiana Mall at 5725 Johnston St. Contact them at (337)- 354-5378, Instagram, or Facebook.