LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at The Underground Kitchen in Lafayette. This week Gerald samples their Salmon meal and Ultimate Seafood fries.

When are they open: Mon. – Fri. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ; Sat. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where can you find them: 1409 W. Willow St.

Contact: (337) 278-5279, Instagram

Underground Kitchen’s Salmon Meal

Underground Kitchen’s Ultimate Seafood Fries

Don’t forget you can watch Acadiana Eats each and every Thursday only on KLFY News 10