LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette owner Johnny Blancher joined News 10’s Gerald Greunig this morning to get the Acadiana Eats Kitchen rolling!

Where are they located: 905 Jefferson St.

How can you contact them: (337)-534-8880, Website, Instagram

When are they open: Thurs. 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 4 p.m.- 12 a.m., Sun. 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

What’s on the menu? Check out below! Roasted Pot Stickers above.

Black Garlic Hummus

Light and Healthy Shrimp Flatbread