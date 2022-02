LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Chef Troy from Cafe Lola joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to share some of the dishes from their menu.

Where are they located: 1155 Coolidge St.

When are they open: Monday- Friday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shrimp Wrap

How can you contact them: Call (337)-235-4566, Facebook, or visit their website

Steak Salad

Don’t forget you can watch Acadiana Eats Live each and every Tuesday only on KLFY News 10.