LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Bailey’s Seafood and Grill joined Gerald Gruenig live in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today.

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Where can you find them: 5520 Johnston St. (Also visit Ema’s Cafe right next door!)

When are they open: Only open for Special events Thursday- Sunday

Ema’s Cafe is open Tuesday- Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337)-988-6464, Facebook and their website

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning only on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout.