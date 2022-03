LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Crawfish season and Lenton season meet again. This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig features Crawfish Jake in Lafayette.

Where are they located: 106 Roselawn Blvd

When are the open: Wed.- Sat. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337)-450-9400, website, Facebook

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Boiled Crawfish

Boiled Shrimp

Don’t forget! Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.